PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be cooler with high temperatures in the upper 70’s with much needed rain starting in the late morning to early afternoon.

Nothing severe is expected, but we could have a rumble or two of thunder for areas south of Pittsburgh.

That’s the area that needs the most rain and they will get a bit.

Areas north may not see much rain today or tomorrow.

Nothing severe is expected with the rain.

Sunday high temperatures are back near 80 with a few scattered showers.

Starting Monday, it will be sunny, comfortable and dry with seasonable highs in the low 80s!

Next week, just watch for patchy fog in the mornings Monday-Wednesday.

