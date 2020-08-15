Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A protester was arrested in Oakland on Saturday afternoon.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a man was arrested on charges of obstructing highways and other public passages.
Just before 5 p.m. Pittsburgh Police arrested a male during the protest.
He faces a charge of Obstructing Highways and Other Public Passages.
Additional charges may be forthcoming. https://t.co/M9IOHx1jTR
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 15, 2020
Public Safety says the man was arrested by officers in plainclothes.
