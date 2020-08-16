By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Students begin moving back into dormitories at Duquesne University Sunday afternoon.

Students will be able to move in from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday. On Monday, students can move in from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and can move in from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. Students will have to register for a move-in time.

Freshman who are registered for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion Pre-Orientation Program do not have to sign up for a move-in time, it will be assigned to them, according to the university. Those students will move in sometime between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

Families are being advised to label all of the students’ items with the respective building and room number so that staff can help them move in and to help if any items are lost. Students are also asked to check in to the tent that is next to Living Learning Center to get their room key.

After move-in, students are asked to visit the Orientation tent in Assumption Commons for a schedule, bag, t-shirts and other amenities. Lunch will be provided for students and their families.