CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 74 New Cases, 4 Additional Deaths, 21 New Hospitalizations
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
According to MLB's Adam Berry, the Pirates-Reds doubleheader on Monday has been postponed.
Filed Under:Cincinnati Reds, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates, already having their weekend games against Cincinnati postponed due to a player on the Reds testing positive for coronavirus, will also not be playing their scheduled doubleheader on Monday.

According to Adam Berry, the doubleheader scheduled for tomorrow in Cincinnati has been postponed.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton told Berry, “Major League Baseball has decided, protocol-wise, that they did not want us to play Monday. What goes into that decision happens a lot higher than me. They just informed us that we’re not going to play Monday, and we’ll reschedule.”

As of now, the Pirates are scheduled to play Cleveland on Tuesday at PNC Park.

Comments