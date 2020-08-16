By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates, already having their weekend games against Cincinnati postponed due to a player on the Reds testing positive for coronavirus, will also not be playing their scheduled doubleheader on Monday.
According to Adam Berry, the doubleheader scheduled for tomorrow in Cincinnati has been postponed.
Pirates won’t be making up their postponed games against the Reds tomorrow, a mutual off-day. Not sure why at this point, but they do have another trip to Cincinnati scheduled for Sept. 14-16.
They’ll get back to action Tuesday night against Cleveland at PNC Park, as scheduled.
— Adam Berry (@adamdberry) August 16, 2020
Pirates manager Derek Shelton told Berry, “Major League Baseball has decided, protocol-wise, that they did not want us to play Monday. What goes into that decision happens a lot higher than me. They just informed us that we’re not going to play Monday, and we’ll reschedule.”
As of now, the Pirates are scheduled to play Cleveland on Tuesday at PNC Park.
