Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) – A 22-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting in Mt. Oliver.
Allegheny County Police say officers went to Mt. Oliver at 7:30 a.m. Monday after county 911 was notified of a shooting on the 200 block of Locust Street.
When first responders arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.
He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police say. County detectives are initiating the investigation.
There is no word on suspects or arrests.
You must log in to post a comment.