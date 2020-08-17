CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 74 New Cases, 4 Additional Deaths, 21 New Hospitalizations
A letter has been sent to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — The parents of some Penn State football players are upset that their sons can’t play this season.

A letter to Big Ten Conference commissioner Kevin Warren demands to know why the conference postponed the fall sports season.

The parents say they’ve hired lawyers in an attempt to get the season started.

 

