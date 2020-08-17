PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As families get ready for the school year, each district is handling classes their own way, which raises the question about how students get school breakfasts and lunches.

Some schools that KDKA reached out to say they are still finalizing those details.

The Penn Hills School District shared their plans with KDKA — a plan to handle some students utilizing online learning and other students learning in a hybrid system.

When students come back to school in September, they will be able to have breakfasts and lunches for all five days of classes whether they are attending school in-person or using remote learning.

For those learning using the hybrid model, they will be able to grab the breakfast and take it to their classrooms.

Lunch will be delivered to the classrooms to help keep distance between students.

When the students finish their two days at the school on either Tuesday or Friday, they will be able to have food sent home with them for remote learning days.

For students using remote learning only, they will be able to pick up food on Tuesdays and Fridays around 30 to 45 minutes after the buses leave the school.

Every student in the district is able to get the food at no charge.

“It’s like a big family. We all care about each other and want to make sure that everything its okay. If that’s something that we can do to help, that’s what we’re going to do,” said Tammi Davis, the Food Service Director from Penn Hills School District.

Davis says that anyone handling the food will be wearing masks, wearing gloves, working socially distant, and having their temperature checked.

Students with allergies will be given alternative meals if they require them.

KDKA is told that all take-home meals will be pre-cooked so that they can just be reheated.