By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Washington County are investigating reports of a man exposing himself near a park.

The Peters Township Police say they’ve received two reports of a white male possibly in his 30s wearing loose running shorts and allegedly exposing himself.

The two incidents happened in Peterswood Park or near the Arrowhead Trail, police say.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

“The police have the best chance of stopping this by responding without delay, to hopefully encounter this person while they are still in the area,” Peters Township Police say on Facebook. “If it can be done so safely, a clothing description and direction of travel will help police in their efforts. Again, please call immediately if this behavior is observed.”

