He was last seen at the Walmart in Uniontown and may be traveling with another male, police say.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for a missing 17-year-old last seen in Uniontown Monday afternoon.

Police say 17-year-old Maurese “Reese” Richardson was seen at the Walmart in Uniontown headed in an unknown direction.

His destination is unknown, police say. They believe he may be with another male named Patrick.

He’s described by police as a 17-year-old who is about 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds.

(Photo provided by state police)

