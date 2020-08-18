By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for a missing 17-year-old last seen in Uniontown Monday afternoon.
Police say 17-year-old Maurese “Reese” Richardson was seen at the Walmart in Uniontown headed in an unknown direction.
State Police Uniontown is looking for Maurese (Reese) Richardson 17 YOA, 5’7, 165 lbs. Last Seen at Uniontown Walmart yesterday afternoon. Unknown direction of travel or destination. May be with another male named Patrick. pic.twitter.com/INqjxEfNRp
— Troopers Bondarenka, Broadwater & Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) August 18, 2020
His destination is unknown, police say. They believe he may be with another male named Patrick.
He’s described by police as a 17-year-old who is about 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds.
