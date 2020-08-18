Comments
CHICAGO (KDKA) — Artie Burns’ season is over before it started.
The former Steelers cornerback and current Chicago Bear reportedly tore his ACL, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Steelers’ 2016 first-round pick was carted off the field Tuesday during practice.
Source: #Bears CB Artie Burns, who was carted off today, tore his ACL.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 18, 2020
He signed a one-year contract with the Bears this offseason after spending the first four years of his career in Pittsburgh.
