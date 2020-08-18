CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 71 New Cases, 2 Additional Deaths, 9,504 Total Cases Countywide
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The 2016 first-round pack was carted off the field on Tuesday.
Filed Under:Artie Burns, Chicago, Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers

CHICAGO (KDKA) — Artie Burns’ season is over before it started.

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 13: Cornerback Artie Burns #25 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on ahead of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 13, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

The former Steelers cornerback and current Chicago Bear reportedly tore his ACL, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Steelers’ 2016 first-round pick was carted off the field Tuesday during practice.

He signed a one-year contract with the Bears this offseason after spending the first four years of his career in Pittsburgh.

Comments