The victim is a man in his 60s who suffered a hip injury. He's expected to recover.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was injured after his arm got stuck in the door of a Port Authority bus, causing police to shut down a road in Oakland after the accident.

The University of Pittsburgh police shut Atwood Street down Tuesday afternoon, and the right lane of Forbes was closed for about a block.

A Port Authority police officer says the victim — a man in his early 60s — was exiting the back of the bus when the accident happened. His arm became stuck in the door. When the bus drove away, it took him with it.

(Photo Credit: KDKA’s Meghan Schiller)

He was knocked to the ground, suffering a non-life-threatening hip injury. He is expected to recover.

A Port Authority spokesperson says the man was not run over by the bus. Port Authority police are investigating.

