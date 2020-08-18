PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was injured after his arm got stuck in the door of a Port Authority bus, causing police to shut down a road in Oakland after the accident.
The University of Pittsburgh police shut Atwood Street down Tuesday afternoon, and the right lane of Forbes was closed for about a block.
#NOW: Port Authority Police are out on Forbes @ Atwood in Oakland. The far right lane is closed for 1 block along Forbes as people surround the 61B. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/18d8q0ZFPc
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) August 18, 2020
A Port Authority police officer says the victim — a man in his early 60s — was exiting the back of the bus when the accident happened. His arm became stuck in the door. When the bus drove away, it took him with it.
He was knocked to the ground, suffering a non-life-threatening hip injury. He is expected to recover.
A Port Authority spokesperson says the man was not run over by the bus. Port Authority police are investigating.
