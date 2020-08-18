By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – CMU says all residential students will be tested for coronavirus when they arrive, and undergrads will now be required to start the fall semester online.

The first week of classes will be online until Sept. 6 for all undergraduate students, CMU says.

Any undergrads who’ve completed their 14-day modified arrival quarantine will be allowed to go to in-person classes beginning Sept. 8. Students who haven’t will have to keep taking online classes until their two-week quarantine period ends.

Meanwhile, grad students who have completed their quarantine will be able to attend in-person classes in courses at the 600-level and above when classes start on Aug. 31.

The university will test all residential students when they arrive, and will continue to test students who are symptomatic or have been exposed throughout the semester.

CMU says it expects about 45 percent of all students won’t be in Pittsburgh this summer.

