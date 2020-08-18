CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 45 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, 9,549 Total Cases Countywide
Officials say an investigation is underway.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials say at least one employee was injured after a driver crashed into the AAA building in Lower Burrell.

(Photo Credit: Shelby Cassesse/KDKA)

A AAA spokesperson said the store on Leechburg Road will be closed for at least tomorrow after Tuesday’s crash.

The conditions of the driver and employee are unknown.

One person in the nail salon next door said he heard a loud bang and felt the entire building shake.

“I heard glass shattering and it kind of sounded like it was coming through the wall, through our wall,” said George Deakings. “And I was sitting in the first chair and so thank god that didn’t happen.”

The call came in around 4:36 p.m. An investigation is ongoing.

