By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials say at least one employee was injured after a driver crashed into the AAA building in Lower Burrell.

A AAA spokesperson said the store on Leechburg Road will be closed for at least tomorrow after Tuesday’s crash.

The conditions of the driver and employee are unknown.

#BREAKING: A car drove through the front of a AAA storefront at Crossroads Plaza in Lower Burrell.

At least one employee was inquired, but we are working to learn how the driver is doing and what led up to this. pic.twitter.com/r7HALWzZ9Q — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) August 18, 2020

One person in the nail salon next door said he heard a loud bang and felt the entire building shake.

“I heard glass shattering and it kind of sounded like it was coming through the wall, through our wall,” said George Deakings. “And I was sitting in the first chair and so thank god that didn’t happen.”

The call came in around 4:36 p.m. An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.