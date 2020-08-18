PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many kids are returning to school buildings in the next week or two, and there are new precautions.

KDKA’s Kristine Sorensen talked with Dr. Jennifer Priess, pediatrician and internal medicine doctor with AGH, about how we can help our kids stay safe, in today’s around the table.

Dr. Jennifer Priess: “I think parents need to explain (to their children) that everyone is going to be wearing masks, including their teacher, and we’re wearing masks because we’re protecting them, but we’re also protecting their other classmates and teachers and protecting their parents when they come back at home. And I think you have to do that in a very calm and relaxed manner so that you don’t cause the children to have more anxiety.”

Kristine Sorensen: “I think a lot of kids are not used to wearing a mask for seven hours a day. What do you recommend telling your child if it’s uncomfortable. If they need a break, what can they do?”

Dr. Jennifer Priess: “I think school is going to have to address that, but if they need a break from their mask, they may have to leave the classroom and go outside. Recess is important so they can be out and about… But if the mask is super uncomfortable, we need to find another mask for the child or the teen.”

Kristine Sorensen: “I know for a little kids, they’re physical. They want to hug their friends. They want to probably hug their teacher. How do you talk to your kids about the importance of not getting close?”

Dr. Jennifer Priess: “It is important that children understand that the hugging and the loving are the things that they like to do with their friends and their teachers, and even their family if they haven’t seen their family, but they need to be more reserved. You’ve got to tell them in a way that you’re protecting your loved ones your parents, teachers.”

Dr. Priess also suggests kids can boost their immune system by eating healthy, getting a good night’s sleep, and reducing stress with things like meditation.