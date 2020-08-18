Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Western Pennsylvania was well represented during the inaugural night of the Democratic National Convention.
Michelle Boyle, a local union nurse, was part of a roundtable of healthcare workers with Megan Rapinoe.
Rick Telesz, a farmer from Lawrence County, spoke about how President Trump’s trade war with China and tariffs on soybeans are hurting his family farm.
“The trade was was real stressful and really a devastating effect on the farm,” Telesz said.
“My biggest concern is if these trends continue with this type of leadership, I will be the last generation farming this farm,” Telesz also said.
Telesz says he voted for President Trump in 2016, but will be voting for Biden in the upcoming election.
You must log in to post a comment.