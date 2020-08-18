CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 71 New Cases, 2 Additional Deaths, 9,504 Total Cases Countywide
A local nurse and local farmer were among those who spoke during the first night at the DNC.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Western Pennsylvania was well represented during the inaugural night of the Democratic National Convention.

Michelle Boyle, a local union nurse, was part of a roundtable of healthcare workers with Megan Rapinoe.

Rick Telesz, a farmer from Lawrence County, spoke about how President Trump’s trade war with China and tariffs on soybeans are hurting his family farm.

“The trade was was real stressful and really a devastating effect on the farm,” Telesz said.

“My biggest concern is if these trends continue with this type of leadership, I will be the last generation farming this farm,” Telesz also said.

Telesz says he voted for President Trump in 2016, but will be voting for Biden in the upcoming election.

