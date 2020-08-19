HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show is going virtual over coronavirus concerns.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the decision to move online Wednesday morning. There will be no in-person events or competitions to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

“There are times in the life of a farmer when the risks are too great or uncertain, requiring farmers to make the tough decision to leave a field fallow,” said Redding in a press release.

“To protect our assets – both our people and our resources – from incalculable losses, we have made the tough decision to take a year to lie in fallow. Rather than an in-person Farm Show, we will celebrate Pennsylvania agriculture virtually for 2021 as we prepare for a productive future.

The theme for the 2021 virtual farm show will be “cultivating tomorrow.” Details will be announced in the coming weeks.