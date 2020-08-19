By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 27 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday out of 875 test results, and six additional deaths.
The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 9,576 since March 14.
New cases range in age from 1 to 80 years with a median age of 33 years, the Health Department says. The date of positive tests ranged from July 31 through August 18 with all but two cases collected from samples in the last week.
27 new coronavirus cases out of 875 test results put the percent positivity for today’s numbers around 3%.
The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 911 patients.
The death toll has reached 297. The newly reported deaths are all associated with long-term care facilities.
