PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s now a street sign in South Oakland honoring an Auschwitz survivor who came to Pittsburgh and opened a grocery store.

Gene Rosner’s family and the community were there as Mayor Bill Peduto unveiled the honorary street sign.

Gene Rosner Corner now sits at the site of his former store.

He was 19 when he was liberated from Auschwitz before coming to Pittsburgh, where he opened his South Oakland store.

He died in February of this year.