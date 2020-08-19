CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 45 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, 9,549 Total Cases Countywide
The honorary street sign marks the site of his former grocery store, which he opened after being liberated from Auschwitz at age 19.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s now a street sign in South Oakland honoring an Auschwitz survivor who came to Pittsburgh and opened a grocery store.

Gene Rosner’s family and the community were there as Mayor Bill Peduto unveiled the honorary street sign.

Gene Rosner Corner now sits at the site of his former store.

He was 19 when he was liberated from Auschwitz before coming to Pittsburgh, where he opened his South Oakland store.

(Photo Credit: Office of the Mayor/Twitter)

He died in February of this year.

