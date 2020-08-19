Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The Hampton-Shaler Water Authority is asking residents to immediately begin conserving water after a water main break at one of the pumping mains leaving their plant.
They are telling residents to avoid washing their cars, watering their lawns, and not do laundry, if not necessary.
“As a reminder, once we have resumed normal operations if you have discolored water, no light-colored laundry until your water is clear again,” the water authority said in a statement. “If you have any health issues, we recommend using bottled water in lieu of the discolored water. Once the water clears, normal water use may resume.”
