HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Investigators on Wednesday were searching for clues after five fires in Pennsylvania’s capital city were “intentionally set.”

The fires were centered in the city’s South Allison Hill section.

Firefighters first responded to a small trash fire. Fires also broke out in an abandoned home, an abandoned building and an abandoned garage. Firefighters then had to extinguish flames from the upper floors of a home on Market Street.

“These fires were all intentionally set. Make no mistake. All these fires were intentionally set,” said Fire Chief Brian Enterline.

A woman was taken to a hospital. The extent of her injuries was not known.

A police officer also was treated for smoke inhalation.

City and state investigators were combing the scenes for clues.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)