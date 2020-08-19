CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 45 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, 9,549 Total Cases Countywide
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Penn Trafford has decided to switch high school students to a hybrid model.
Filed Under:Back to School, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Penn Township, Penn Trafford High School, Penn Trafford School District, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISON CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – Penn Trafford School District is changing the back to school plan for high school students.

Instead of five days of in-person instruction like elementary and middle school, they’ll be starting the year on a hybrid schedule.

Students will be placed into two groups to attend school every other day.

This is so not as many kids are in a single classroom.

Penn Trafford is still offering families a fully-remote option.

The district has also canceled school for the first seven Fridays so teachers can better plan online learning.

School begins for Penn Trafford on August 27.

Comments