By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISON CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – Penn Trafford School District is changing the back to school plan for high school students.
Instead of five days of in-person instruction like elementary and middle school, they’ll be starting the year on a hybrid schedule.
Students will be placed into two groups to attend school every other day.
This is so not as many kids are in a single classroom.
Penn Trafford is still offering families a fully-remote option.
The district has also canceled school for the first seven Fridays so teachers can better plan online learning.
School begins for Penn Trafford on August 27.
