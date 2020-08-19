Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.
On Wednesday, officials say they responded to a Shotspotter alert for the 500 block of Norton Street at around 7 p.m. On the scene, law enforcement learned a vehicle was hit by a bullet.
Police responded to a Shotspotter alert in Mt. Washington. https://t.co/FMz73acVYr pic.twitter.com/nkfXpw1KF3
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) August 20, 2020
They were later alerted that a person walked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim died after arriving, police say.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.