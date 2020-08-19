CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 45 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, 9,549 Total Cases Countywide
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.

On Wednesday, officials say they responded to a Shotspotter alert for the 500 block of Norton Street at around 7 p.m. On the scene, law enforcement learned a vehicle was hit by a bullet.

They were later alerted that a person walked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim died after arriving, police say.

