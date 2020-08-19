HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — With classes starting again at local schools soon, state leaders convened one more time to take a look at how the start of the school year will proceed.

The Pennsylvania departments of health and education spoke in front of the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday.

“Ruining lives going forward,” said Rep. Josh Kail. “I remembered having a lot of discussions in Washington and Beaver counties. The delay in education for children will be substantial.”

“I want them to go back to school as bad as any other parent. … But what I don’t want is that I put my child in a position that they are one of that five percent,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera.

“We don’t want to fall into the trap that we fell into with taverns and restaurants. I think our superintendents are capable of doing that. They know their district better than we do. Superintendents need forgiveness on the back,” said state Senator James Brewster.

Another topic brought up by lawmakers was allowing districts to make their own decisions and not feel like they’ll be reprimanded if they don’t follow all the recommendations made by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“We put out guidance at the very strong request of superintendents and school districts,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

Other topics discussed during Wednesday’s hearing were access to technology for online learning, testing and the mental health effects of students not having a normal school year.

However, there is something Levine wanted to remind lawmakers when it comes to beating the coronavirus.

“What we’ve seen from other states is that if students don’t wear masks, if students do not social distance, if students don’t wash their hands and use hand sanitizer … you will see more spread,” said Dr. Levine.