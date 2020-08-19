PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – People all over the world have picked up new hobbies while spending time at home and others are revisiting old ones.

One of those hobbies is crafting and applications are now open to be part of a DIY virtual marketplace!

If you have handmade crafts you’d like to showcase and sell or you’re looking for some homemade goods, Handmade Arcade’s DIY Marketplace is just for you.

All of the products are handmade, hand-crafted, or represent the seller’s personal creation.

The event is usually a huge, in-person event at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center featuring hundreds of artists.

However, this year, the event will be held virtually due to the pandemic and they’re looking for applicants.

The deadline for vendor applications is Labor Day, September 7, and applicants will be notified on September 25.

The virtual marketplace will launch on Small Business Saturday, which is November 28, and will run through December 6.

Along with homemade items, the virtual event will take shoppers behind the scenes.

They’ll be able to “Meet The Makers” with Q&As, studio tours, tutorials, and so much more.

There will be plenty to choose from at the virtual marketplace and it’s just in time for the holidays!