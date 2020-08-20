CORONAVIRUS LATEST:
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 45 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, 9,549 Total Cases Countywide
Menu
Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Travel
Real Estate Reports
CBS Entertainment
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
News
All News
Pittsburgh News
Local News
Consumer News
Politics
Business
HealthWatch
Entertainment
Photo Galleries
Latest Headlines
Pittsburgh Police Use Pepper Spray On Demonstrators And Charge 26-Year-Old Man After Protest Outside Mayor Peduto's Home
After a second consecutive night of protest outside Mayor Peduto's house, police say they used pepper spray and arrested a man at Mellon Park on Wednesday night.
Many In Pennsylvania Still Desperate For Unemployment Answers
Four weeks have come and gone since the last $600 weekly federal benefit hit peoples’ bank accounts.
More News
News
Weather Videos
Weather
More Weather
Local Radar and Maps
School Closings/Delays
KDKA Weather App
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Watchers
Weather Stories
Weather Headlines
Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny And Pleasant Weather Expected On Wednesday
2020 has been the driest start to summer since 2011.
Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant Temperatures, Small Rain Chances
Another comfortable day is expected with high temperatures near 80 degrees today. Humidity levels will be low.
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Latest Headlines
Athletic Director Seeks Exemption From Allegheny County's Coronavirus Order, But Officials Say Restrictions Apply To Sports
Allegheny County says coronavirus restrictions apply to sports.
Pittsburgh Pirates President Travis Williams Tests Positive For Coronavirus
The Pirates have announced team president Travis Williams has tested positive for COVID-19.
More Sports
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown Videos
Sports Video
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
Weather Videos
Best Of
Latest Headline
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft Pretzels
Learn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!
5 Vodka Sauce Recipes To Try This Week
And would you miss it if it wasn't there?
Try These Make-Ahead Freezer Meals Perfect For Weeknights
Set yourself up for easy weeknight dinners no matter what!
Coronavirus Cooking: The Most Searched Recipe In Every State During Quarantine
Find the most popular eats for your home state and across the country during the coronavirus quarantine.
Quarantine Recipes: How To Make Homemade Bagels
See how to make your own homemade bagels while stuck inside during quarantine.
Contests & More
Station Info
KDKA TV / News Team
Advertise
Contact Us
Links & Numbers
Contests & Promotions
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
US Transportation Department Releases New Guidelines Regarding Emotional Support Animals On Flights
According to new guidelines from the U.S. Transportation Department, airlines are prohibited from banning specific breeds of dogs on flights.
More
CBS Entertainment
CBSN Pittsburgh
Watch Now
Around The Table: Political Analysts Discuss The Impact Of A Virtual Democratic National Convention
By
Stacy Smith
August 20, 2020 at 5:24 pm
Filed Under:
Around The Table
,
Joe Biden
,
Local TV
,
Stacy Smith
Stacy
Smith
More from
Stacy Smith
Comments
You must
log in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.