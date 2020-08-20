PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thursday will be another pleasant day.

Some areas started the day with cool temperatures, with some seeing temperatures as low as the 40s.

With the sunshine, steep sun angles, and very low dewpoints, temperatures should zoom right up with temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 70s.

Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-to-low 80s.

Over the past two weeks in Pittsburgh, the city has recorded a very unimpressive 0.01″ of rain. The U.S. Drought Monitor weekly drought maps are released on Thursday mornings at 8:30, you can get a first look at those maps on Pittsburgh Today Live at 9:00.

It is believed that moderate drought conditions will expand.

There is a rain chance for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but it doesn’t appear to be big enough to be a drought buster.

