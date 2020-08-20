RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Joe Biden was on the big screen Thursday night in Rankin.

On the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Biden accepted the party’s presidential nomination. Dozens cheered and honked their car horns at a DNC drive-in watch party from the Carrie Furnaces in Rankin.

Arranged by Biden For President, the watch party looked like a drive-in movie. It included a large projector screen on the side of the furnaces and the ability to listen from car radios. It was one of many similar events across the country.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald attended and addressed the group early in the evening. Sean Meloy from Hampton planned to attend the DNC in Milwaukee before the coronavirus pandemic only allowed essential personnel on-site.

He says he was happy to still have a place to show support.

“I was really excited that this came together in a responsible, socially distanced way so we can still be with each other and celebrate the fight we need to have over the next two months,” he said.

People were encouraged to stay in their cars the entire time and asked to wear a mask if they got out.