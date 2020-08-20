Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn State University Police are investigating a bomb threat.
Penn State University say that just before 10:00 a.m. Thursday, a credible threat was called into the University Park police dispatch center.
The call indicated that suspicious packages had been delivered to an unknown location.
The Hostetter Services Building, which is where the campus mail center is located was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
The public is being asked to avoid the area while police investigate.
