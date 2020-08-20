Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced that president Travis Williams has tested positive for coronavirus.
“I have recently tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling the onset of symptoms on Monday evening,” said Williams. “Fortunately, however, I followed the critical health and safety protocols that we have put in place, including wearing a mask as required, maintaining safe social distance and, upon the onset of symptoms, immediately isolating myself and getting tested which has prevented further impact to others.”
Williams says he is on the road to recovery and is using the diagnosis as a reminder that everyone is susceptible to COVID-19.
You must log in to post a comment.