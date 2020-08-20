CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 45 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, 9,549 Total Cases Countywide
The woman twice tried to elude TSA agents and Allegheny County Police.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman is awaiting arraignment at Allegheny County Jail after being detained twice within a few minutes at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Just after 5:30 p.m., 32-year-old Brandi Bailey of Verona, Pennsylvania tried to enter the main security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport and when a TSA agent asked for her ID and ticket, she threw water on the agent and ran through the checkpoint.

She was eventually stopped by an Allegheny County Police Officer in the area and placed on a bench where she proceeded to fight with the county police officer and tried to make a run for the airport train but was again detained.

Bailey is facing charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and criminal trespassing.

