By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Hundred Acres Manor says it is postponing the opening of the 2020 season.
In an update on its website, Hundred Acres Manor says the postponement is in the “best interests of our community, staff, actors, volunteers and patrons.” The update says officials will continue to reevaluate conditions and “potentially reconsider this decision.”
Hundred Acres management says its safety protocols were approved by the Allegheny County Health Department and management had meetings with the Allegheny County Parks Department and professional disinfection service companies.
“Haunted attractions are designed to provide a close and intimate experience. While we are a non-contact attraction and can safely put into place face masks, limited capacities, disinfecting procedures, plexi-shielding, technology based scares, and social distancing protocols, none of which completely eliminate the potential transmission risk of Covid-19,” the update said.
