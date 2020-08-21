CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 45 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, 9,549 Total Cases Countywide
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
He explained that he was honoring the cleaning crews at Heinz Field.
Filed Under:Football, Heinz Field, Local TV, Mike Tomlin, NFL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Steelers

By KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mike Tomlin paid tribute to a special group of workers on Friday.

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin at Heinz Field during the Steelers 2020 Training Camp, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Steelers coach had a red shirt with the words “cleaning ambassador” on the back in black letters. He explained that he was honoring the cleaning crews at Heinz Field.

“We just have some really quality service people around here that are working their tails off to keep us safe,” Tomlin told the media on Friday. “I just wanted to show my appreciation for the work that they do by wearing their uniform and encouraging guys to pause and be thankful for the services provided and hopefully, brighten their day if given an opportunity.”

On their verified Twitter account, the Steelers said Tomlin wore the shirt to “thank & honor them for all they’ve done to keep the team safe.”

“We just need to be conscious of the contributions of everyone. It takes everyone within our organization to put together a successful day and thus a successful season. We just wanted that on the front of our consciousness today, and wearing the shirt is a means of doing that,” Tomlin told the media.

Comments