By KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mike Tomlin paid tribute to a special group of workers on Friday.

The Steelers coach had a red shirt with the words “cleaning ambassador” on the back in black letters. He explained that he was honoring the cleaning crews at Heinz Field.

“We just have some really quality service people around here that are working their tails off to keep us safe,” Tomlin told the media on Friday. “I just wanted to show my appreciation for the work that they do by wearing their uniform and encouraging guys to pause and be thankful for the services provided and hopefully, brighten their day if given an opportunity.”

I mean it when I say it takes everyone within our organization to have a successful day, and therefore a successful season. https://t.co/VtjFahuLWs — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) August 21, 2020

On their verified Twitter account, the Steelers said Tomlin wore the shirt to “thank & honor them for all they’ve done to keep the team safe.”

At today's practice, @CoachTomlin wore the red polo shirt worn by the cleaning crew at @heinzfield to thank & honor them for all they've done to keep the team safe at #SteelersCamp. pic.twitter.com/BMUpcvqrAi — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 21, 2020

“We just need to be conscious of the contributions of everyone. It takes everyone within our organization to put together a successful day and thus a successful season. We just wanted that on the front of our consciousness today, and wearing the shirt is a means of doing that,” Tomlin told the media.