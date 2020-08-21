PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Don’t hold your breath waiting on rain today as most of the area will be completely dry.

Those in Allegheny County or places to the south will see more clouds sliding in throughout the day.

The clouds, however, will not be enough to keep the temperatures out of the upper-80s after yesterday hit 85 degrees.

Today’s forecasted high is 88 degrees.

When it comes to rain chances for the remainder of the weekend, Saturday’s rain chance is only slightly better than today’s. Sunday will be the best chance for rain.

It’s difficult to assess just how much rain is possible on Sunday. The data shows right now that it’s a low overall chance on Sunday.

The rain is certainly needed with the new weekly drought maps showing that Allegheny County has joined a large swath of area across western Pennsylvania showing moderate drought conditions settling in.

However, summer is not over yet.

It appears high will be surging to near 90 degrees by the middle of next week.

