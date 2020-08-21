Comments
By: KDKA-TV News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say a Pittsburgh police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after a complaint about the officer’s social media posts.
Pittsburgh Public Safety says the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is “aware of a complaint about social media posts made on the personal Facebook page of one of its officers.” The Office of Municipal Investigations is investigating the complaint, public safety says.
The police officer is on paid leave until further notice, pending the outcome of the investigation. The police officer has not been identified.
Officials did not provide details on the content on the posts.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.