CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 61 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,817
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Flash Flood Warning, Local News, Local Weather

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A flash flood warning has been issued for Pittsburgh, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, Ross Township, McKeesport, Shaler Township, West Mifflin, North Side Pittsburgh, Baldwin, Scott Township, Wilkinsburg, Whitehall, South Park Township, Munhall, Jefferson Hills, Brentwood, Swissvale, Dormont, O’Hara Township and Castle Shannon.

The warning is in effect until 10:00 p.m. tonight.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.

Comments