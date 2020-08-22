By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A flash flood warning has been issued for Pittsburgh, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, Ross Township, McKeesport, Shaler Township, West Mifflin, North Side Pittsburgh, Baldwin, Scott Township, Wilkinsburg, Whitehall, South Park Township, Munhall, Jefferson Hills, Brentwood, Swissvale, Dormont, O’Hara Township and Castle Shannon.
Flash Flood Warning including Pittsburgh PA, Baldwin PA, Whitehall PA until 10:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/XTZYpey6pt
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 23, 2020
The warning is in effect until 10:00 p.m. tonight.
