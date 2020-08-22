By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 796 new cases of Coronavirus on Saturday and 18 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 128,429 since Friday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between August 15 and August 21, is 156,165 with 4,629 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 23,374 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Friday, which represents the total number of tests administered.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,576.

There are 1,412,124 patients who have tested negative to date. Additionally, there are 645 probable or not confirmed cases at this time.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

