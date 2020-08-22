Comments
Nightly attendence is limited to 50% capacity
Groups are limited to six people per group
All guests must wear face coverings
Guests are asked to maintain a six-foot distance from other groups and staff
Tickets must be purchased in advance
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The ScareHouse has a new, permanent home.
Starting in September, the ScareHouse is now located at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall.
However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, ScareHouse has several health and safety restrictions in place:
“You know that Pittsburgh Zombies love shopping malls,” ScareHouse said in a social media post, paying homage to the 1968 horror film “Night Of The Living Dead” which was filmed at Monroeville Mall.
Tickets and other health and safety precautions can be found on the ScareHouse website.
You must log in to post a comment.