The Pittsburgh Mills Mall just got a whole lot scarier.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The ScareHouse has a new, permanent home.

Starting in September, the ScareHouse is now located at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, ScareHouse has several health and safety restrictions in place:

  • Nightly attendence is limited to 50% capacity
  • Groups are limited to six people per group
  • All guests must wear face coverings
  • Guests are asked to maintain a six-foot distance from other groups and staff
  • Tickets must be purchased in advance

    • “You know that Pittsburgh Zombies love shopping malls,” ScareHouse said in a social media post, paying homage to the 1968 horror film “Night Of The Living Dead” which was filmed at Monroeville Mall.

    Tickets and other health and safety precautions can be found on the ScareHouse website.

