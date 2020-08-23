By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the Steelers played their practice scrimmage on Saturday night, Steelers president Art Rooney II spoke with KDKA Sports’ Bob Pompeani about a wide range of topics, including his confidence in this upcoming year.

“I feel good about the season, I think we will play the season,” he said. “If we have to adjust somewhere along the way I think we have to adapt.”

Adapting, however, doesn’t mean moving the season to a bubble as the NHL or the NBA have done. He said that was never considered in discussions between the NFL and the NFLPA.

“I don’t there was ever a serious conversion about trying to put the whole league in one or two cities,” he told Pompeani. “The logistics of that were going to be difficult to manage. The player’s association was never enthusiastic about that. We never really talked about a bubble like the NHL and the NBA are doing.”

What will be similar to the NHL and NBA’s return to play plans, at least in Pittsburgh, will be the lack of fans inside Heinz Field when the Steelers play their home games.

There will also not be fans in the building when they open the season on September 14 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

“We haven’t given up completely on potentially having fans at some point during the season,” he said. “We continue to work with the Governor’s office on that. We’ll see. If things improve, perhaps we will have some fans at some point during the season.”