By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DAUGHERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle crash on Sunday sent four people to local hospitals.
The call came into dispatchers at 5:57 p.m. Sunday. Dispatchers say the crash occurred at Wises Grove Road near Dogwood Drive in Daugherty Township. There were at least two vehicles involved in the crash.
One person was sent to a local hospital, and three people were sent to Pittsburgh hospitals. No patient had to be airlifted to a hospital.
The coroner was not called to the scene. Police and fire crews are still on the scene.
