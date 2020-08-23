CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 86 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,903
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DAUGHERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle crash on Sunday sent four people to local hospitals.

The call came into dispatchers at 5:57 p.m. Sunday. Dispatchers say the crash occurred at Wises Grove Road near Dogwood Drive in Daugherty Township. There were at least two vehicles involved in the crash.

One person was sent to a local hospital, and three people were sent to Pittsburgh hospitals. No patient had to be airlifted to a hospital.

The coroner was not called to the scene. Police and fire crews are still on the scene.

