By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The need is still great in plenty of communities around Pittsburgh and on Saturday, one organization along with a Pirates pitcher made sure kids in the Hill District were getting the food they need.

The Josh Gibson Foundation, Fudge Farm, and Pirates pitcher Keone Kela provided meals for more than 200 kids.

“It’s one step to say, ‘hey, we’re here for you, we just want to say thank you guys, and send you off on a nice hot summer day like this, as you get ready to go back to school,'” said Joel Gray, the Pirates Community Outreach Manager.

Kela himself was unable to be at the event due to coronavirus restrictions paired with the team’s game against Milwaukee.

The organization says that even though players cannot be in the community in person, they still want to make sure they give back.