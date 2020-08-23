Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People flying out of Pittsburgh are leaving thousands of dollars at the security checkpoint.
The TSA says passengers at Pittsburgh International Airport left behind more than $5,300 last fiscal year in mostly loose change. Across the country, people lost a total of $926,000 dollars in unclaimed currency.
The TSA encourages you to put your wallet and loose change in your carry-on bag before you go through security.
