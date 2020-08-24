Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a 1-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head in Spring Hill.
On Monday, police responded to the Three Rivers Manor apartment complex on Rhine Place after reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police officers drove the child to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials say.
Police say the shots came from outside and traveled through a window and two walls before hitting the boy.
No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.
