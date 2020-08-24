By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A 19-year old man from Salem Township was killed in a motocross accident on Sunday in Mt. Pleasant Township.
According to a release from the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, 19-year Kenneth Miller was involved in an ccident at an off-road motocross track around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Miller was operating an off-road motorcycle and came up short when attempted to clear a table-top jump, becoming separated from the motorcycle in the process.
Paramedics transported Miller to Excela Health Frick Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The coroner’s office noted that Miller was wearing a helmet and proper protective equipment.
The incident was investigated by Pa. State Police based out of Greensburg.
You must log in to post a comment.