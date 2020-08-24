PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Salvation Army is hosting the first of several drive-up distributions for those in need of dairy products.
It is happening Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Salvation Army on Schoonmaker Avenue in Monessen.
Families can pick up milk and food boxes from 9 a.m. to noon.
Drives are also happening this week in Pittsburgh, Washington and Ambridge.
Here is the full schedule:
The Salvation Army
308 Schoonmaker Ave., Monessen, Pa. 15062
Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
(milk and food boxes)
Crafton Volunteer Fire Department
65 Station St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15205
Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
(milk only)
The Salvation Army
60 E. Maiden St., Washington, Pa. 15301
Thursday, Aug. 27 from 10. a.m. – 12 p.m.
(milk only)
Good Samaritan Catholic Church
725 Glenwood Ave., Ambridge, Pa. 15003
Thursday, Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
(milk only)
