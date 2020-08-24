PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Salvation Army is hosting the first of several drive-up distributions for those in need of dairy products.

It is happening Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Salvation Army on Schoonmaker Avenue in Monessen.

Families can pick up milk and food boxes from 9 a.m. to noon.

Drives are also happening this week in Pittsburgh, Washington and Ambridge.

Here is the full schedule:

The Salvation Army

308 Schoonmaker Ave., Monessen, Pa. 15062

Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

(milk and food boxes)

Crafton Volunteer Fire Department

65 Station St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15205

Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

(milk only)

The Salvation Army

60 E. Maiden St., Washington, Pa. 15301

Thursday, Aug. 27 from 10. a.m. – 12 p.m.

(milk only)

Good Samaritan Catholic Church

725 Glenwood Ave., Ambridge, Pa. 15003

Thursday, Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

(milk only)