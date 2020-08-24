Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Football activities at Mt. Lebanon School District have been postponed for two weeks after a student athlete has tested positive for Coronavirus.
In a notice sent to parents, the district confirmed that a player who was involved in summer workouts with the football team tested positive for COVID-19 in a test that was administered on August 20.
The district said that the athlete has not been involved in any workouts since August 18.
The district is notifying those in the community who may have been in contact with the student.
Following guidance from the Allegheny County Health Department, the district is suspending football activities until Tuesday, September 1.
