By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Upper Lawrenceville.
Pittsburgh Police responded to a 911 call of a male having been shot along Kent Way around 1:00 a.m.
First responders arrived at the scene and discovered the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.
The victim was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
There were no other victims involved.
Police have not released any suspect descriptions.
Police are continuing to investigate.
