PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As video conference calls have taken the center stage for work, education, and many other aspects of life, Zoom is experiencing major outages on Monday morning.

According to DownDetector, nearly 17,000 people reported outages on Zoom as of 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

At the University of Pittsburgh, users were unable to access the service.

Zoom is experiencing an issue that is preventing users from accessing its videoconferencing service. The issue appears to be affecting all @zoom_us users, not just those at the University of Pittsburgh. Updates will be posted to https://t.co/amIT4086JS as they become available. — Pitt Information Technology (@UPittIT) August 24, 2020

Pitt’s IT department noted that the issue appears to be affecting all users, not just those at the University of Pittsburgh.

It’s unclear how long the outage is expected to last.

With the Coronavirus pandemic affecting their normal routines, many schools are resuming classes this week with Zoom being utliized for remote learning.