By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As video conference calls have taken the center stage for work, education, and many other aspects of life, Zoom is experiencing major outages on Monday morning.

According to DownDetector, nearly 17,000 people reported outages on Zoom as of 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

At the University of Pittsburgh, users were unable to access the service.

Pitt’s IT department noted that the issue appears to be affecting all users, not just those at the University of Pittsburgh.

It’s unclear how long the outage is expected to last.

With the Coronavirus pandemic affecting their normal routines, many schools are resuming classes this week with Zoom being utliized for remote learning.

