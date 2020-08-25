Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Brookline man says he needs help finding his missing pet, a baby ball python.
He insists she is super friendly and just had a big meal a couple of weeks ago.
Rest assured, she’s only big enough to eat a large mouse.
The owner tells KDKA she slipped out of her terrarium, headed straight to the basement and possibly outside.
He’s offering a cash reward and hopes to find her soon because she likely won’t survive the winter outside.
If you spot the snake, you can call her owner at 814-648-0893.
