Filed Under:Allegheny County, Brookline, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Pittsburgh News, Python

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Brookline man says he needs help finding his missing pet, a baby ball python.

He insists she is super friendly and just had a big meal a couple of weeks ago.

Rest assured, she’s only big enough to eat a large mouse.

The owner tells KDKA she slipped out of her terrarium, headed straight to the basement and possibly outside.

He’s offering a cash reward and hopes to find her soon because she likely won’t survive the winter outside.

If you spot the snake, you can call her owner at 814-648-0893.

