CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports 561 New Cases, Statewide Total Grows To Over 130,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
U.S. Attorney Scott Brady says 33 inmates and their accomplices are facing charges.
Filed Under:Andy Sheehan, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Unemployment Fraud, US Attorney Scott Brady

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thirty-three inmates and accomplices are facing charges in a case where they were allegedly illegally obtaining coronavirus-related unemployment benefits.

The charges were announced Tuesday by U.S. Attorney Scott Brady and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

RELATED: Federal Agents Investigating Whether Allegheny Co. Jail Inmates Awaiting Trial Are Collecting Coronavirus Unemployment Benefits

Brady says 10,000 inmates statewide have filed for more than $100 million in pandemic benefits. There are 33 people facing charges for this fraud.

He says investigators saw everything from girlfriends applying for their boyfriends to gangs forcing people to apply. He went on to say this takes money away from families who actually need it.

Shapiro says there will be many more charges to come.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story. Andy Sheehan will have the full story at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

Comments