PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thirty-three inmates and accomplices are facing charges in a case where they were allegedly illegally obtaining coronavirus-related unemployment benefits.
The charges were announced Tuesday by U.S. Attorney Scott Brady and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
Brady says 10,000 inmates statewide have filed for more than $100 million in pandemic benefits. There are 33 people facing charges for this fraud.
He says investigators saw everything from girlfriends applying for their boyfriends to gangs forcing people to apply. He went on to say this takes money away from families who actually need it.
Shapiro says there will be many more charges to come.
