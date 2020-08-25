CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports 561 New Cases, Statewide Total Grows To Over 130,000
At least one person is being taken to the hospital.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Harmar Township, Local TV, Route 28, Route 910

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash in Harmar Township.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA

Officials say the crash happened on Route 910 and Route 28 southbound offramp on Tuesday. One person will be transported, officials say.

Allegheny County says Route 910 is closed eastbound and westbound. The Route 28 ramp is also closed.

The call came in around 4:37 p.m.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

