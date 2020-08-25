Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash in Harmar Township.
Officials say the crash happened on Route 910 and Route 28 southbound offramp on Tuesday. One person will be transported, officials say.
Allegheny County says Route 910 is closed eastbound and westbound. The Route 28 ramp is also closed.
The call came in around 4:37 p.m.
